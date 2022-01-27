Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 178

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 109

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Ifan Michael chat with GQ South Africa about Upcoming Feature Film "Singing Sin"

Style

Ready to Up Your Fashion Game this Week? Oge Anyaeji Has You Covered!

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo & Priscilla May Be the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo—Here's Proof!

Style

FIA’s Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Style

Attention: Put Mimmi Kasu's New Collection On Your Radar Now!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 177

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 108

Style

Stephanie's Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 178

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

 

That wraps it up for Issue 178!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php