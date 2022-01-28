Lipton is excited to Introduce its ‘Extra Strong’ Tea Variant for You

Connect with us

7 hours ago

Global tea brand Lipton has launched an exciting new variant for tea lovers. The variant, which has enjoyed acceptance in other markets, was recently introduced to the Nigerian tea market.

Labelled Lipton ‘Extra Strong’, the new addition to Lipton’s product line was crafted to cater to tea lovers who prefer a stronger tea taste. 

We are elated to introduce the new Lipton tea bag to our customers across Nigeria,” said Chiedozie Egbuna, General Manager, West Africa, Ekattera. With every cup of Lipton tea enjoyed, we strive to create genuine connections between people, turning each consumption moment into a quality connection. But we are not just introducing Lipton Extra Strong Tea, but also focused on fostering human connections. In view of the pandemic, it has become more important than ever and has proven to help people feel happier and healthier.

At Lipton, we believe that tea brings people together, so, we are here to help people be present in the moment and make those moments together more meaningful and special over a cup of tea, “he concluded.

The new Lipton Extra Strong is a full-bodied tea bag with a stronger burst of flavour, a darker colour, and a more intense, uplifting aroma”, Country Brand Manager, Ekaterra, Motunrayo Babalola, commented while speaking at the event. “It is made with a new sunburst technology and with high-quality sun-ripened tea leaves freshly picked for their brightening, rich, and aromatic flavour

We launched Lipton ‘Extra strong’, amplifying everything people love and associate with the yellow label for people who love their tea stronger.” “With Lipton ‘Extra Strong’, you get double the taste, colour, and goodness of tea,” she confirmed.

Present in over 190 countries, Lipton is the biggest tea brand in the world. With an inspiring heritage, Lipton has grown into a loved and purposeful brand. With its range of products, Lipton has been at the forefront of championing a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians. With its “Extra Strong” variant, the brand has extended its reach and consequently provided healthier options for the average Nigerian.

