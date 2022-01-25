Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey, Taymesan, spotted at the New Lipton Extra Strong Tea Launch

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Premium tea label Lipton hosted a “Sip and Paint” event on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Tree House Garden, Lagos.

The event, which was geared towards encouraging tea consumption and building awareness around the newest addition to its product line, was hosted by radio personality and presenter, Kaylah Oniwo.

Commenting on the event, Asst. Brand Manager, Ekaterra-Zainab Abbas, said,

“As much as tea-drinking is a common culture in Nigeria, we realized that a lot of people do not realise its wide-ranging benefits, particularly unsweetened tea. We hosted the Sip and Paint event to not only raise awareness about these benefits but to support the tea-drinking culture. ”

“Tea is a rich source of flavonoids. Dietary flavonoids may help maintain a healthy heart. The event enabled people to have first-hand experience of the goodness of tea, particularly Lipton Extra Strong Tea, “she added.

The event featured celebrities like Denola Grey, Toke Makinwa, Taymesan, Opeyemi Famakin, and Enioluwa, among others. Other attendees included Ekaterra’ s General Manager Africa, Chiedozie Egbuna, Country Brand Manager, Motunrayo Babalola, and R & D Lead, Africa, Kayode Oluwatoba.

Related Topics:

