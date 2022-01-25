Check out these Beautiful Photos from the Luxury Holiday Party hosted by The Macallan

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Enjoy these exclusive photos from Greenhouse, Ikoyi where The Macallan hosted a luxury holiday party last December. Members of the Whisky and Cigar tasters club of Lagos enjoyed the evening by the founder @cohastyle and The Macallan Lead brand ambassador in Nigeria Motunrayo Abiona.

The luxury culinary experience, the food & whisky pairing, as well as the engaging conversations of the evening, left the audience thrilled.

One of the highlights of the evening was the segment when everyone had a chance to talk about their personal journey to Mastery and Craftsmanship, which is what The Macallan stands for. The Macallan brand ambassador also talked about the various expressions of The Macallan whisky.

The party was also attended by some of your faves including Lasisi Elenu, Ramsey Noah, Dr Sid, Nonso Adika and several others.

The Macallan is the world’s most premium whisky, a position it has consistently held for over a century.

Watch full event:

 

css.php