Nancy Isime, Lanre Olusola, Dakore Akande, Olga Specjalska & Worldwide Business Leaders to Speak at the 10X Thrive Global Conference

On February 10th and 11th, 2022, over 30 world-class speakers and business leaders will converge for the first-ever 10X Thrive conference to explore real-life practical ways of thriving in the next normal.

The global conference which will welcome speakers and attendees from across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, is scheduled to open on February 10th with The Job Suite: a three-hour comprehensive guide to the world of work – be that getting a job, a promotion, pivoting in the workplace and more. From resume hacks to insights on the most sought-after skills, best employers, most valuable skills, and a sweeping guide to the future world of work.

The second day is The Growth Suite, focusing on growth across multiple facets of career, business, and personal development, while also connecting with some of the best minds in branding, marketing, funding, career development, digital technology, self-development, and leadership.

Organized by Omawumi Ogbe, managing partner at Lagos-based GLG Communications, and Rachel Onamusi, founder and CEO of London-based VN Sync, the conference is a combination of keynote interviews and fireside chats, one-to-one coaching, networking opportunities, and conversations delivering real, practicable tips that attendees can immediately apply to their personal and professional lives for success.

Participants from anywhere in the world can register to attend the conference for free at The 10X Thrive Conference portal.

“After the prolonged period of uncertainty and disruption we’ve all experienced in the last 2-years, this conference will offer actual action items that participants can start working on in order to achieve some great feats for 2022 as we make peace with the constant changes around us,” said Rachel Onamusi, co-founder of 10X Thrive. “We are focused on helping people to unlock their potential, and enhance their performance and impact in the workplace. This is why we’re bringing well-respected speakers from all over the world to share beyond theory, practical tips, and tools that can be actioned now to thrive in today’s world of work. We’re also knocking down geographical walls to build a global network and supportive community of like-minded people.” added Omawumi Ogbe.

The conference has attracted speakers from a wide range of fields from some of the world’s most successful companies and businesses. According to the organizers, the powerful speaker lineup is already being released and will be announced on the 10X Thrive registration portal and social media platforms. Speakers range from popular celebrities to C-Suite and seasoned business owners from leading organizations such as Dell, PwC, VMware, CNN, Coca Cola, and much more.

Some of which include renowned life coach, Lanre Olusola; actor and show host, Nancy Isime; award-winning actor and founder of Dakore Beauty, Dakore Egbuson Akande; IT Director at Dell Technologies, Tiffany Wilson; 11-year old National Chess Master, Tanitoluwa Adewumi; and Founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media, Ameyaw Debra; to mention a few. The conference is open to career professionals and business owners, including small and medium scale entrepreneurs, entry-level and C-Suite professionals from all parts of the world.

Dates: February 10th and 11th, 2022

Time: 3 pm GMT starts on both days.

Register for free at 10X Thrive and follow @10xthrive on social media for updates and speaker announcements.

