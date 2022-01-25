A Genius Eyeliner Hack Every Beginner Must Know, Thanks Omabelle!

Applying eyeliner can be a hassle! You are pretty much going in blindfolded, especially if you don’t know any tips and tricks. Eyeliner can instantly elevate your look, taking it from simple to stunning in a flash.

If you love the look of eyeliner and are wondering the best ways to apply it, Omabelle reveals in this video a fast and easy eyeliner hack for beginners!

She wrote on her channel:

Hi my beauties, welcome back!!! So today, I’m gonna be showing you one of the easiest ways I love to apply my eyeliner in under 3 minutes. These tips are very practical, easy and convenient, especially for beginners.

Watch

