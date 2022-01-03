Lagosians are set for an Exceptional Experience as Shores Dining opens its Doors

The hospitality scene in Lagos is set for a new horizon with the introduction and launch of the contemporary space called Shores Dining, a casual dining restaurant that fuses a flair for high-style design, and an edgy eclectic vibe.

Situated at the Victoria Island axis of Lagos, Shores Dining is a forerunner in its field, creating an entirely unique atmosphere of intimate dining, luxe decor, marquee entertainment, and highly shareable moments.

The architecture of the restaurant building is notable and sets the tone before you walk in, the furniture and decor are deeply immersive and lush with a tropical covered terrace.

Shores’ mission is to create the most delightful experience for everyone who walks through its doors. A complement to an upbeat atmosphere, shores consistently provide its patrons with an experience that is high-energy, high-impact, and highly memorable.

Shores dining connects the heart of Lagos’s vibrant island neighborhood with a carefully curated menu of exquisite, authentic, and flavourful plates, complete with uniquely inspired cocktails all of which have been developed and interpreted with a global approach. The result is a unique dining experience.

This new neighborhood staple exudes class, serving as the perfect dining destination for any occasion from a romantic date night to a night out on the town.

Ultimately Shores dining promises a trinity of the experiential: exceptional food, exceptional drink, and an exceptional visit.

See you soon.

Shores Dining is open seven days a week.

Address: 01, Olumide Oluniyi Crescent off Ozumba Mbadiwe Victoria island

Opening Hours; Monday – Wednesday – 5:00 pm – 12:00 am

Thursday – Sunday – 5:00 pm – 2:00 am

Reservation: 0810 748 6818

[email protected]

Website: http://www.shoresdining.ng/

