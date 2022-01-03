Connect with us

Living Promotions

Lagosians are set for an Exceptional Experience as Shores Dining opens its Doors

Features Living Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Events Features Living

Thank You, BellaNaijarians! We Made Impact Again with #BNDoGood2021 

Inspired Living

Zimbabwe-based jeweller Bridget Mudota is the Perfect Inspiration You Need to Follow Your Dreams

Living

See How Ifakolawole Matilekun is Keeping Culture Alive in a Modern World

BN TV Living

This Popcorn Chicken is the Perfect Comfort Food for the Weekend | Here's Kiki Foodies' Recipe

BN TV Living

How Flo Chinyere Prepares Bitterleaf Soup with Achi as a Thickener

BN TV Living Relationships

Khafi & Gedoni share their experiences as married single parents in new vlog

BN TV Living

Kiki Foodies Recipe for Crepes Pancakes

BN TV Living

Let Chef Chi Show You How to Make this Chicken Suya Recipe

Living

Lagosians are set for an Exceptional Experience as Shores Dining opens its Doors

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The hospitality scene in Lagos is set for a new horizon with the introduction and launch of the contemporary space called Shores Dining, a casual dining restaurant that fuses a flair for high-style design, and an edgy eclectic vibe.

Situated at the Victoria Island axis of Lagos, Shores Dining is a forerunner in its field, creating an entirely unique atmosphere of intimate dining, luxe decor, marquee entertainment, and highly shareable moments.

The architecture of the restaurant building is notable and sets the tone before you walk in, the furniture and decor are deeply immersive and lush with a tropical covered terrace.

Shores’ mission is to create the most delightful experience for everyone who walks through its doors. A complement to an upbeat atmosphere, shores consistently provide its patrons with an experience that is high-energy, high-impact, and highly memorable.

Shores dining connects the heart of Lagos’s vibrant island neighborhood with a carefully curated menu of exquisite, authentic, and flavourful plates, complete with uniquely inspired cocktails all of which have been developed and interpreted with a global approach. The result is a unique dining experience.

This new neighborhood staple exudes class, serving as the perfect dining destination for any occasion from a romantic date night to a night out on the town.

YI DIGITAL CAMERA

Ultimately Shores dining promises a trinity of the experiential: exceptional food, exceptional drink, and an exceptional visit.
See you soon.

YI DIGITAL CAMERA

Shores Dining is open seven days a week.
Address: 01, Olumide Oluniyi Crescent off Ozumba Mbadiwe Victoria island
Opening Hours; Monday – Wednesday – 5:00 pm – 12:00 am
Thursday – Sunday – 5:00 pm – 2:00 am
Reservation: 0810 748 6818
[email protected]
Website: http://www.shoresdining.ng/

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Procrastinate on Your Financial Resolutions 

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Comet Nwosu: Can You Give Account of How You Lived This Year?

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Why You Should Eat Spicy Foods This Festive Season

#BN2021Epilogues: Titilayo Olurin had a Year of Regrets and She Hopes 2022 Would be Fulfilling
css.php