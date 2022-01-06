Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Love to See It! Tolani Baj & Vee Were Spotted Partying Together

Events Music Scoop

Patoranking Wrapped Up 2021 with a Spectacular Performance at the Big Name Concert

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

You’d Love Deyemi Okanlawon's Sweet Anniversary Note to His Wife Damilola!

Events Music Scoop

From "Twice As Tall" to "African Giant", Burna Boy The Live Experience Concert was Epic

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid Wowed Fans at Vibes on the Beach Concert Capping Off 2021 with a Bang | See Photos

Scoop

Mary Edoro, Toke Makinwa, Falz, Taymesan Make TheWill DownTown Magazine's List of '30+ Creatives Poised to Take Over 2022'

Scoop

Congratulations! These Celebrities Made Some Notable Debuts in 2021 👏🏽 👏🏽

Music Scoop

“We good now” - Burna Boy on He & Davido’s Relationship

Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Issa & Molly’s Friendship On "Insecure" Gave Us BFF Goals

Scoop Sweet Spot

Nigerian Celebrities Who Welcomed Their Babies In 2021

Scoop

We Love to See It! Tolani Baj & Vee Were Spotted Partying Together

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We have to admit that we are relieved to learn that ex-BBNaija stars are doing well. Let’s raise our glasses to lovely friendships!

BBNaija fans were shocked last night when it was revealed that Tolani Baj and Vee had put their disagreements aside and were recently spotted partying together.

They were seen dancing and having a wonderful time at a nightclub in a video that has since gone viral, proving that there is no bad blood between them.

Check out the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Find Fulfilment at Work in 2022

Rita Chidinma: Listen! The Fear of Happiness in Motherhood is a Real Thing

Jessica Ireju: Finding My Way Home

Your Better Self with Akanna: Why You Should Never Outsource The Running of Your Life to Experts

This Zimbabwean Lawyer-Cum-Chef is Restoring Hope One Plate At a Time
css.php