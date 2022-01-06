We Love to See It! Tolani Baj & Vee Were Spotted Partying Together

We have to admit that we are relieved to learn that ex-BBNaija stars are doing well. Let’s raise our glasses to lovely friendships!

BBNaija fans were shocked last night when it was revealed that Tolani Baj and Vee had put their disagreements aside and were recently spotted partying together.

They were seen dancing and having a wonderful time at a nightclub in a video that has since gone viral, proving that there is no bad blood between them.

Check out the video below: