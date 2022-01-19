Connect with us

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 108

Style

Stephanie's Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Style

We Bet Fashion Girls Have Already Bought Up Every Single Piece From Be Naya's Collection

Style

See the 10 Times Nicole Chikwe Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Brown Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 176

Style

See This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 107

Style

We Want Everything From JUST ICON's SS22 Collection

Scoop Style

Adut Akech is the Epitome Flawless Beauty on the Cover of Vogue Australia’s Latest Issue

Style

You Need to See Ugo Monye's Latest Collection tagged "Opulence"

Promotions Style

Hollantex unveils Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 108

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women’s sprinting scene

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building a Better Brand This Year

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php