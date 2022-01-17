Connect with us

Style

Stephanie's Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Style

We Bet Fashion Girls Have Already Bought Up Every Single Piece From Be Naya's Collection

Style

See the 10 Times Nicole Chikwe Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Brown Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 176

Style

See This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 107

Style

We Want Everything From JUST ICON's SS22 Collection

Scoop Style

Adut Akech is the Epitome Flawless Beauty on the Cover of Vogue Australia’s Latest Issue

Style

You Need to See Ugo Monye's Latest Collection tagged "Opulence"

Promotions Style

Hollantex unveils Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Shimmery Looks This Season on #BellaStylista: Issue 175

Style

Stephanie’s Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian blogger and fashion influencer Stephanie is one #BellaStylista who is always on-point with her style! To get a fresh dose of fashion inspiration, we turn to her for a week’s worth of stylish looks.

In addition to her great sense of style, we love how effortlessly she dresses in power suits, dresses, co-ords and the whole shebang. We believe this style blogger has cracked the secret code to look chic regardless of what she wears.

Here are seven stylish looks for the week if you feel stuck or need some inspiration. Thanks, Stephanie!

Monday

A chic blazer is a perfect way to start the new week, and it is also a stylish must-have staple.

Tuesday 

Switch things up with a neutral pantsuit, and pair with matching accessories to win all the compliments.

Wednesday

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday

Wearing this monochromatic look, you’ll be ready to hit the town for any casual activity.

Friday

Nothing says bold like an exaggerated sleeve with a pop of colour. We love the way Stephanie paired this top with two-toned jeans. 

Saturday

Weekends can be relaxing and stress-free with maxi dresses. In this look, you will channel that rich aunty vibe.

Sunday

Head to the beach in a cute outfit just like Stephanie. Don’t forget to pair the look with a large brim straw hat.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building a Better Brand This Year

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Do I Need a Life Vision?

Titilayo Olurin: Single Ladies, Stop Asking ‘God When’ And Shoot Your Shot

BN Book Review: Best Selling Nonfiction Books of 2021 | by The BookLady NG
css.php