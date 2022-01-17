Stephanie’s Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Nigerian blogger and fashion influencer Stephanie is one #BellaStylista who is always on-point with her style! To get a fresh dose of fashion inspiration, we turn to her for a week’s worth of stylish looks.

In addition to her great sense of style, we love how effortlessly she dresses in power suits, dresses, co-ords and the whole shebang. We believe this style blogger has cracked the secret code to look chic regardless of what she wears.

Here are seven stylish looks for the week if you feel stuck or need some inspiration. Thanks, Stephanie!

Monday

A chic blazer is a perfect way to start the new week, and it is also a stylish must-have staple.

Tuesday

Switch things up with a neutral pantsuit, and pair with matching accessories to win all the compliments.

Wednesday

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday

Wearing this monochromatic look, you’ll be ready to hit the town for any casual activity.

Friday

Nothing says bold like an exaggerated sleeve with a pop of colour. We love the way Stephanie paired this top with two-toned jeans.

Saturday

Weekends can be relaxing and stress-free with maxi dresses. In this look, you will channel that rich aunty vibe.

Sunday

Head to the beach in a cute outfit just like Stephanie. Don’t forget to pair the look with a large brim straw hat.

