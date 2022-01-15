We Bet Fashion Girls Have Already Bought Up Every Single Piece From Be Naya’s Collection

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ready to wear clothing brand Be Naya, the brainchild of the Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Naya has recently released a new collection titled The Skin Collection. Filled with pieces that were carefully curated for women of different shapes, in colours that beautifully complement gorgeous skin tones, The Skin Collection is a labour of love, for black women all over the world.

The capsule is a tribute to ‘Skin- The Documentary‘; a documentary that explored the meaning of beauty in different shades of black, through the eyes of black women, written by Beverly Naya.

The versatile collection includes ruched skirts with thigh-high slits, cropped vests with cut-out details, and sensual slip dresses. Altogether, it’s a celebration of women of colour in all our beautiful shades, hues, and shapes.

See the collection below.

Credit

Brand: @benaya_official

 

 

