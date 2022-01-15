We Bet Fashion Girls Have Already Bought Up Every Single Piece From Be Naya’s Collection

Ready to wear clothing brand Be Naya, the brainchild of the Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Naya has recently released a new collection titled The Skin Collection. Filled with pieces that were carefully curated for women of different shapes, in colours that beautifully complement gorgeous skin tones, The Skin Collection is a labour of love, for black women all over the world.

The capsule is a tribute to ‘Skin- The Documentary‘; a documentary that explored the meaning of beauty in different shades of black, through the eyes of black women, written by Beverly Naya.

The versatile collection includes ruched skirts with thigh-high slits, cropped vests with cut-out details, and sensual slip dresses. Altogether, it’s a celebration of women of colour in all our beautiful shades, hues, and shapes.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credit

Brand: @benaya_official