See the 10 Times Nicole Chikwe Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!

With beauty and wellness influencer Nicole Chikwe, we always expect a bonafide voguish moment every time she steps out. So it came as a surprise when she revealed in a recent post the negativity directed towards her looks and body when she began dating her now-husband, Naeto C.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

All my ‘Premium Pie’ and ‘Finest in Lagos’ talk has an origin story. This is it. While I am super nervous to share, the urge to finally speak is greater. I love you and thank you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe)

Trust Nicole to develop a thick skin and channel all that negative energy into falling in love with herself. It’s no wonder we can’t ignore Nicole’s fashion choices, and her incredible ability to transform individual pieces into stylish ensembles is one of the many reasons we’re always taking style notes.

At the top of our fashion girl crush list, here are ten times Nicole Chikwe proved she is that #BellaStylista with impeccable style.

