Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label made E-Money’s 40th Birthday even more Luxurious| Get the Scoop

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Last weekend got everyone buzzing about E-money as he celebrated his 40th birthday party in grand style. With star-studded appearances and the custom invitation cases that flooded social media, one can definitely say that this was the most exclusive and luxurious birthday celebration ever.

The celebrant was joined by friends and family at the Oriental Hotel for a remarkable evening of sites, sounds, and class. The luxury-themed party gave an ambience of a royal celebration with great music, an array of the finest meals, and a steady supply of Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label.

With the glitz, glam, and energy that illuminated the space, we could not miss the bubbly nature of the celebrant, one that exudes the reward of resilience and hard work.

Blue label Moments: E-Money turns 40 in style at Oriental Hotel Lagos.
Lagos’s social elite gathered at Oriental Hotel Lagos for a truly unforgettable night to celebrate E-money’s 40th birthday. The flamboyant celebration was a true definition of luxury, class, and true elegance in all forms.

From the guests who were dressed to impress, to the beautiful sounds of highlife and afro beats thrilled the guests. Amidst the laughter and cheer, glasses were topped up with Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label as the happy celebrant raised his glass to toast to many more years of health, wealth, and success.

The event exemplified the spirit of luxury, taste, true elegance, and above all, hard work and resilience.

