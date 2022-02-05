Kojo Boadi Presents a Vibrant Summer Collection Titled “Radiance”

Eponymous Ghanaian based menswear brand Kojo Boadi recently launched its Summer 2022 collection tagged Radiance.

According to the statement of the brand:

African fashion has always been exciting. Radiance is no exception. This sartorial magic is a personal style that reflects the beauty and remarkable scenery of Africa. It is a celebration of brilliance, colour, comfort, style and confidence.

Taking inspiration from African culture and identity, our latest collection creates vibrant and ingeniously fashionable aesthetics that bridge conceptual gaps. Radiance is quotidian glam at its best, a versatile collection that successfully combines comfort and convenience with style and cultural significance.

This collection is crafted from delicate and intricately woven traditional fabrics, employing the rich textile heritage and craftsmanship seen across the continent. RADIANCE is quality, creativity and heritage, crisscrossing the continent and reaching worlds beyond. The playful textures and combination of prints make this collection completely cohesive.