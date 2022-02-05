Connect with us

Kojo Boadi Presents a Vibrant Summer Collection Titled "Radiance"

See How Style Stars Rocked Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 179

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 110

Must-See: Nola Black’s New Visual Campaign "Hey Stranger"

The 'Zion' Collection By Henri Uduku Is Here & Every Look Is A Statement Piece

Meet the Top 20 Finalists Competing at Future Face Africa’s Grand Finale

Don't Miss Future Face Africa’s Grand Finale This Weekend

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Green Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 178

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 109

Toke Makinwa, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Ifan Michael chat with GQ South Africa about Upcoming Feature Film "Singing Sin"

Kojo Boadi Presents a Vibrant Summer Collection Titled “Radiance”

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Eponymous Ghanaian based menswear brand Kojo Boadi recently launched its Summer 2022 collection tagged Radiance.

According to the statement of the brand:

African fashion has always been exciting. Radiance is no exception. This sartorial magic is a personal style that reflects the beauty and remarkable scenery of Africa. It is a celebration of brilliance, colour, comfort, style and confidence.

Taking inspiration from African culture and identity, our latest collection creates vibrant and ingeniously fashionable aesthetics that bridge conceptual gaps. Radiance is quotidian glam at its best, a versatile collection that successfully combines comfort and convenience with style and cultural significance.

This collection is crafted from delicate and intricately woven traditional fabrics, employing the rich textile heritage and craftsmanship seen across the continent. RADIANCE is quality, creativity and heritage, crisscrossing the continent and reaching worlds beyond. The playful textures and combination of prints make this collection completely cohesive.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credit

Brand: @kojoboadighana

 

Brand: @kojoboadighana

