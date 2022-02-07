A Week In Style : Shannen Nneoma Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Capetown based style influencer Shannen Nneoma is our muse this week, and rightfully so. The style star has perfected the effortlessly chic look.

With an affinity for loose fitted tops paired with statement pants and minimal jewellery, Shannen takes a little goes a long way to a whole new level.

Below are seven stylish looks for the week if you feel stuck or need some inspiration. Thanks, Shannen!

Monday

Take on the first day of the week in a chic neutral ensemble, just like the look Shannen is sporting here. 

Tuesday 

Add a twist to the classic white button shirt by pairing it with a belt to synch in the waist, and then finish the look with black pants and matching mules.

Wednesday

Wear a crisp white top with wide-leg pants to conquer hump day. Don’t forget to accessorize with some colour. 

Thursday

A look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails is always a win-win!

Friday

We have reached the end of the workweek, and this is an example of a casual Friday look.

Saturday

A chic maxi dress is perfect for lunch dates and running errands.

Sunday

Afternoon tea or brunch would be incomplete without a little white dress. 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

