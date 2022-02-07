Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy 💙 Has Arrived And Made His First Instagram Appearance

The newest member of the Webster-Jenner-Kardashian family is here. That’s right. Kylie Jenner is a second-time mom.

The reality star has given birth to a healthy baby boy. Kylie, who regularly documents her life on Instagram, shared the news and the first photo of big sis Stormi holding her baby brother on Instagram.

“💙 2/2/22”, wrote the star in the caption of this sweet photo. Of course, the celebratory messages are rolling in.

The billionaire, and beauty entrepreneur, first revealed her pregnancy news in September with Travis Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with Stormi kissing her (Kylie) belly. Ever since Kylie’s fans have followed along as she kept them posted on each joyous step of her second pregnancy.