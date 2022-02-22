Skales Drops New Album “Sweet Distractions” + Visuals for “Nobody To Somebody”

Skales has just released his album, “Sweet Distractions“.

The album is now available for listening in its entirety, and it includes tracks with Blaqbonez, Imanse, Zoro, Rotimi and Kabusa Oriental Choir.

He’s also shared the music video for “Nobody To Somebody”, a music story about his journey, produced by Zaki Amujei and Tyemm, directed by TG Omori.

Stream and download “Sweet Distractions” here.