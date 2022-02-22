Asa Shares Tracklist & Release Date for New Album “V”

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In recent months, Asa has been teasing the follow-up to her 2019 project, “Lucid.” In December 2021, during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the “Black Box Interview,” she stated that her next album would be named “V” and would be released in early 2022.

Just as she said, she has delivered.

Slated to be released this Friday, February 25th, “V” houses 10 tracks, including the recently released “Mayana” and “Ocean“. The album will feature guest appearances from Grammy award winner Wizkid, Nigerian highlife duo The Cavemen, and Ghanian artist Amaarae.

Watch the teaser video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa (@asaofficial)

Here is the full tracklist for the album ‘V.’

  • “Mayana”
  • “Ocean”
  • “IDG” (Feat. Wizkid)
  • “Nike”
  • “Show Me Off”
  • “Morning Man”
  • “Good Times” (feat. The Cavemen)
  • “Believer”
  • “All I Ever Wanted” (feat. Amaarae)
  • “Love Me Or Give Me Red Wine”

You can pre-add the album below.

