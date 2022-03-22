Connect with us

Beauty Business Consultant, Ayo Bassey Set to Host Free Beauty Business Masterclass

To Celebrate Women & Investment, Bamboo held an Open house event for Female Investors

Amarachi Chukwuma Wins a Brand New Car and other Prizes in Bigi's "Watch and Win Promo"

All the Photos from the Premiere of "Obsession" Starring Gideon Okeke, Mercy Aigbe, Munachi Abii, Shaffy Bello & Benedicta Gafah

The AMVCA Design For The Stars Runway Competition in partnership with BellaNaija Style is LIVE - Apply HERE

Blaqbonez hosts Clout Talk Concert 2.0 alongside some of Naija's new Pop stars

Inside the Glamorous Private Viewing of Netflix's "Young, Famous & African" Hosted by Swanky Jerry

Highlights from Burna Boy's sold-out concert at the 3Arena in Dublin

Pepsodent to host an Instagram Live Session for Oral Care Education to Commemorate World Oral Health Day

UAC Foods Unveils Exciting New Look for one of its Leading Brands, Supreme Ice Cream

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In her continuous efforts to enrich the beauty landscape across Africa, Beauty Business Consultant and pioneer in the beauty and skincare formulation industry in Nigeria, Ayo Bassey is inviting business owners to attend a masterclass on March 31st, 2022. Here, she will help them address the common problems faced by most beauty businesses and share her trusted framework of how to scale up to $100k and above annually.

The Ayo Bassey Masterclass is a fun, easy-to-follow, practical class designed to help participants achieve results. Interested beauty business owners and skincare enthusiasts can click Ayomasterclass to sign up for free!

This Masterclass is perfect for you if:

  • You already have products to sell and want to increase your customer base and sales
  • Want a complete marketing course specific to beauty and skincare brands
  • You are still working on your product range and want to start building a fan base and know-how to sell your products when you are ready
  • Want a winning mindset so you are confident and excited about promoting yourself and your products

According to Ayo, the masterclass will help businesses to increase brand recognition, reach out to their desired target audience, learn to market products in the right places and in the right way, and most importantly, attract more customers.

“As a beauty business owner and a founder of an institute that raises beauty entrepreneurs, I see the challenges people have in running a successful business. I can’t stop thinking about how much they could use some help” said Ayo Bassey, renowned Beauty Business Consultant and founder of COC Beauty School.

“I have created this masterclass to share my most precious and trusted framework. The knowledge that can put your beauty business ahead is here on a platter of gold. The best part is that it is free.”

Ayo Bassey also assured those who register and attend that it will be a life-changing experience for them.

“At the end of the masterclass, participants will have a clear direction of where they are in business, where they want to go, and what to do to get there.” She said.

