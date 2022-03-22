Connect with us

Events

Amarachi Chukwuma Wins a Brand New Car and other Prizes in Bigi's "Watch and Win Promo"

Events

To Celebrate Women & Investment, Bamboo held an Open house event for Female Investors

Events

Beauty Business Consultant, Ayo Bassey Set to Host Free Beauty Business Masterclass

Events Nollywood

All the Photos from the Premiere of "Obsession" Starring Gideon Okeke, Mercy Aigbe, Munachi Abii, Shaffy Bello & Benedicta Gafah

Events Style

The AMVCA Design For The Stars Runway Competition in partnership with BellaNaija Style is LIVE - Apply HERE

Events

Blaqbonez hosts Clout Talk Concert 2.0 alongside some of Naija's new Pop stars

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Inside the Glamorous Private Viewing of Netflix's "Young, Famous & African" Hosted by Swanky Jerry

Events Music

Highlights from Burna Boy's sold-out concert at the 3Arena in Dublin

Events

Pepsodent to host an Instagram Live Session for Oral Care Education to Commemorate World Oral Health Day

Events

UAC Foods Unveils Exciting New Look for one of its Leading Brands, Supreme Ice Cream

Events

Amarachi Chukwuma Wins a Brand New Car and other Prizes in Bigi’s “Watch and Win Promo”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Amarachi Chukwuma, winner of the Bigi brand-new saloon car in the Bigi Watch and Win Promo sitting in her car during the Bigi Watch and Win Promo raffle draw event at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos

About twelve weeks of refreshing excitement and enthusiasm for Bigi consumers and movie-goers in Lagos and Abuja came to an electrifying climax on Saturday at the Silverbird cinemas in Lagos, as Bigi doled out a brand-new Bigi branded car and other appetizing prizes in its ‘Watch and Win Promo.’

Amarachi Chukwuma, 26, from Anambra State emerged the winner of the grand prize of a brand-new Bigi branded car filled with over a hundred packs of Bigi drinks, plus other Bigi prizes. Other consumers who took part in the raffle draw got consolation prizes which include laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers, and several amazing prizes.

The ‘Watch and Win Promo’ was flagged off by Bigi drinks in December 2021 to excite movie and cinema lovers in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences. Boluwatife Adedugbe, Asst Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, reaffirmed that the ‘Watch and Win Promo’ is in line with the company’s goal of creating refreshing engagements for its consumers, especially movie and entertainment lovers.

“The promo has enabled us to create refreshing and exciting movie experiences with the Bigi brand, and this has ensured that Bigi offers consumers an enduring experience that will consolidate their loyalty,” she echoed.

Photo shows Boluwatife Adedugbe, Asst Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited; Amarachi Chukwuma, Bigi consumer and winner of the Bigi brand-new saloon car in the Bigi Watch and Win Promo; Biola Aransiola, Content Officer, Bigi, and Kingdom Kroseide, winner of the Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol season 6, during the Bigi Watch and Win Promo raffle draw event at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The grand prize winner, an elated Amarachi Chukwuma, who is an avid movie-goer in Lagos said “I cannot believe what is happening today.”

She further stated that the Bigi brand has just elevated her status to a car owner and said she would forever be grateful to Bigi for bringing an unbelievable change, excitement and refreshment to her and her family. She commended the brand for the life-transforming ‘Watch and Win Promo’ and emphasized that she would never forget such an exciting and refreshing moment provided by the Bigi brand.

Other consumers for the raffle draw were not left out as Bigi gave out consolation prizes to all, making everyone a winner. The event was characterized by thrilling moments of spectacle, suspense and entertainment that got all consumers and movie-lovers who stormed the cinema and the raffle draw glued to the fun.

Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol season 6 winner, Kingdom Kroseide, was the star artiste that serenaded the event with melodious tunes that erupted in rapturous applause, thereby spicing the event that kept movie-goers and consumers glued all Saturday afternoon.

Photo shows Boluwatife Adedugbe, Asst Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited; Amarachi Chukwuma, Bigi consumer and winner of the Bigi brand-new saloon car in the Bigi Watch and Win Promo; Biola Aransiola, Content Officer, Bigi, and Olawale Odenusi, Web Developer, Rite Foods Limited, during the Bigi Watch and Win Promo raffle draw event at Silverbird Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bigi, Naija’s favorite refreshing beverage with thirteen variants from the stable of the leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, Rite Foods Limited, has once again inspired an exciting movie experience among its consumers and cinema lovers by combining cinema viewing with a pleasurable and refreshing mood that offered its movie-going consumers a great reward for their money while enjoying their favorite movies with family and friends.

More Photos

Follow Bigi and Rite foods on Social Media:
Instagram: @getbigi @ritefoodsng @fearlessng
Facebook: @getbigi @ritefoodsng @fearlessenergydrink
Twitter: @getbigi @ritefoodsng @fearlessng
LinkedIn: Rite Foods Company
YouTube: Rite Foods Limited

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Building a System Where Employees are Treated Better

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective
css.php