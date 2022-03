Last night, the premiere for Obsession, the movie which stars Gideon Okeke, Munachi Abii, Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, and Benedicta Gafah, took place at Blue Pictures Cinemas, City Mall, Lagos.

Here’s how the stars showed up:

Gideon Okeke

Munachi Abii

Mercy Aigbe

Benedicta Gafah

See more photos of guests:

Photo Credit: Treasure Image Studios