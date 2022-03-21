The AMVCA Design For The Stars Runway Competition in partnership with BellaNaija Style is LIVE – Apply HERE

The 8th edition of the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is fast drawing near and the platform is gearing up once again to showcase the best talent and creativity on the African continent. Since its inception, AMVCA has been synonymous with a spectacular display of African fashion, with attendees dressed to the nines in some of the best ensembles designed by top African designers.

In turn, Africa’s leading fashion media platform BellaNaija Style has been an active proponent of this festival of fashion and film, celebrating celebrities and guests alike by promoting the works of the innovative African designs seen on the red carpets through the BN Red Carpet Fab, Best Dressed Lists and more.

While we are naturally excited about watching the #AMVCA8 award show and seeing fabulous dresses and tuxedos on the red carpet rocked by our favourite stars – this year, we are most excited about the AMVCA Design For The Stars Runway in partnership with BellaNaija Style!

This event is part of the eight-day lineup of activities for AMVCA 2022 commencing with an opening night on Saturday, the 7th of May 2022.

For this, AMVCA x BN Style invites new and emerging designers to participate in a competition dedicated to empowering talented young African designers and encouraging them to celebrate their craft, promote Africa’s rich cultural fashion heritage showcased across BellaNaija Style’s platforms as well as through Africa Magic and the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards over the years.

Successful applicants will get the opportunity to be a part of the first-ever AMVCA runway show in partnership with BellaNaija Style and show their work on a mega stage on Sunday, the 8th of May 2022.

How to enter the competition:

Visit the competition link here to fill out the online application form.

Upload a 1-minute video telling us why you should be a part of the show.

Upload 5 images of your best designs or creations.

And that’s all!

Note: The applications end on the 31st of March 2022!

Stay tuned to www.bellanaijastyle.com and @bellanaijastyle for more details on this competition.