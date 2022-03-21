A Week In Style: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Nigerian lawyer, media personality and Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is widely known as a style megastar. Whether he is serving fantastic looks whilst hosting or making the best-dressed list at red carpets and events, Ebuka leaves nothing to chance with his appearance.

Here are seven incredible looks to inspire you from the incomparable Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Monday

Who says Mondays have to consist of only neutral colours? Stepping out in a vibrant look always brightens your mood.

Tuesday

Dressing head-to-toe in neutral tones is a surefire way to make your outfit look more expensive.

Wednesday

Honestly, this look is perfect for any day of the week.

Thursday

It’s hard to go wrong with a graphic set. Ebuka always understands the assignment.

Friday

This ensemble is a perfect casual Friday option that can easily transition – from work to the club or any social event.

Saturday

Beach, brunch or picnic date? This look has got you covered.

Sunday

Sunday Best or ‘Owambe’ drip? We’ll let you decide.

