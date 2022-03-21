Connect with us

Style

A Week In Style: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Events Style

The AMVCA Design For The Stars Runway Competition in partnership with BellaNaija Style is LIVE - Apply HERE

Style

#BNSConvos​: 3 Tips to Help You Build a Successful Fashion Business in 2022!

Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Tiwa Savage Proved She Is The Style Star To Take Style Notes From

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Power Blazers this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 183

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Female Bosses Behind The Brands Taking Over this Weekend With Sandrah Tubobereni, Reni Abina & Adedoyin Somuyiwa

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Sharon Ojong Makes Her Fashion Film Debut With "Children Of God"

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 115

Events Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Party

Style

Claudia Lumor is The Cover Star for Glitz Africa Magazine’s Tenth Anniversary Issue

Style

A Week In Style: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigerian lawyer, media personality and Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is widely known as a style megastar. Whether he is serving fantastic looks whilst hosting or making the best-dressed list at red carpets and events, Ebuka leaves nothing to chance with his appearance.

Here are seven incredible looks to inspire you from the incomparable Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Monday

Who says Mondays have to consist of only neutral colours? Stepping out in a vibrant look always brightens your mood.

Tuesday

Dressing head-to-toe in neutral tones is a surefire way to make your outfit look more expensive.

Wednesday

Honestly, this look is perfect for any day of the week.

 Thursday

It’s hard to go wrong with a graphic set. Ebuka always understands the assignment.

Friday

This ensemble is a perfect casual Friday option that can easily transition – from work to the club or any social event.

Saturday

Beach, brunch or picnic date? This look has got you covered.

Sunday

Sunday Best or ‘Owambe’ drip? We’ll let you decide.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion, and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up
css.php