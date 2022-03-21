Connect with us

Style

#BNSConvos​: 3 Tips to Help You Build a Successful Fashion Business in 2022!

Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Tiwa Savage Proved She Is The Style Star To Take Style Notes From

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Power Blazers this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 183

Style

You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: Female Bosses Behind The Brands Taking Over this Weekend With Sandrah Tubobereni, Reni Abina & Adedoyin Somuyiwa

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Sharon Ojong Makes Her Fashion Film Debut With "Children Of God"

Style

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 115

Events Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Party

Style

Claudia Lumor is The Cover Star for Glitz Africa Magazine’s Tenth Anniversary Issue

Style

Susan Kelechi Watson was a Dream in Dolce & Gabbana for the 2022 SAG Awards

Style

#BNSWomensMonth: 6 Powerful Takeaways from Our #BNSConvos with Dodos Uvieghara, Debbie Beeko & Nonye Udeogu

Style

#BNSConvos​: 3 Tips to Help You Build a Successful Fashion Business in 2022!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We delivered an insightful session via our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month #BNSConvosFemale Bosses Behind The Brands Taking Over,” live on Saturday, March 19th.

A trio of leading female African fashion entrepreneurs spoke with us. Award-winning fashion designer Sandrah Tubobereni, founder of one of the top accessory brands in Lagos Adedoyin Somuyiwa, and IT Fashion girls’ go-to designer Reni Abina, offered tips on how to launch and build a successful fashion brand.

We’ve rounded up three unmissable quotes from Saturday’s event.

Sandrah Tubobereni

Don’t think that a startup should be funnelling profits directly into your pocket for at least the first several months. So where do you start? Obviously reinvesting might mean taking a pay cut if you’re the owner, but that’s how a company progresses.

Adedoyin Somuyiwa

The truth is that fashion brands become successful because they are driven by people passionate about it. You need to be consistent and apply pressure even when things don’t seem to be going your way.

Reni Abina

Planning a budget is essential for your fashion business. Some benefits of budgeting include staying organized, meeting financial goals, saving money, and preparing for the unexpected.

 

If you missed our #BNSConvos this Saturday, click here, and follow our #BNSWomensMonth22 activities here.

Don’t forget to follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos #BNSWomensMonth and #BNSWomensMonth22

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up
css.php