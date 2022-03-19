BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Tiwa Savage Proved She Is The Style Star To Take Style Notes From

Hi BellaStylistas! The “BNStyle Plus Sound” is a mini bi-weekly series we started during our #BNSWomensMonth22 where we will showcase 4 amazing female artists with amazing styles. This is to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We’ll be highlighting their fashion highlights for each week this month.

Our first star, and rightfully so, is the queen of Afro-pop Tiwa Savage. Armed with striking vocals and looks, Africa’s number one bad gal is not only responsible for major hits like ‘Kele Kele Love’ to ‘Tales By Moonlight. She is also known for slaying looks whilst wearing and promoting African fashion designers like Deola Sagoe, Tokyo James, and Lanre Da Silva Ajayi amongst others with her brand at global events and shows.

She is a professional scene-stealer at events, remember the dazzling gold look she ate at the MOBO Awards 2021? or when she graced the Future Face Africa Grand Finale earlier this year. From fabulous airport fashion to devouring magazine covers, here are some of the most covetable looks Tiwa has rocked.

Savage appearing at 2022 Edition of The Future Face Africa.

Tiwa Savage at the MOBO Awards in Coventry, UK.

Tiwa Savage at the 2021 Global Citizen Festival

Tiwa Savage for The New York Times

Savage in April By Kunbi for Tiny Desk @nprmusic

She may be on vacation, but her style isn’t.

Even with a casual Ath-Leisure look, she never misses.

Credits:

Stylist: @thestylecharter

Dress: @alysse.nyc