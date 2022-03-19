Connect with us

BNStyle Plus Sound: All The Times Tiwa Savage Proved She Is The Style Star To Take Style Notes From

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Power Blazers this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 183

You Can't Miss #BNSConvos: Female Bosses Behind The Brands Taking Over this Weekend With Sandrah Tubobereni, Reni Abina & Adedoyin Somuyiwa

Sharon Ojong Makes Her Fashion Film Debut With "Children Of God"

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 115

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold & Denola Grey Looked Stunning (Per Usual) at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Party

Claudia Lumor is The Cover Star for Glitz Africa Magazine's Tenth Anniversary Issue

Susan Kelechi Watson was a Dream in Dolce & Gabbana for the 2022 SAG Awards

#BNSWomensMonth: 6 Powerful Takeaways from Our #BNSConvos with Dodos Uvieghara, Debbie Beeko & Nonye Udeogu

Damson Idris Is Pure Eye-Candy In This The Hollywood Reporter Feature

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaStylistas! The “BNStyle Plus Sound” is a mini bi-weekly series we started during our #BNSWomensMonth22 where we will showcase 4 amazing female artists with amazing styles. This is to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We’ll be highlighting their fashion highlights for each week this month.

Our first star, and rightfully so, is the queen of Afro-pop Tiwa Savage. Armed with striking vocals and looks, Africa’s number one bad gal is not only responsible for major hits like ‘Kele Kele Love’ to ‘Tales By Moonlight. She is also known for slaying looks whilst wearing and promoting African fashion designers like Deola Sagoe, Tokyo James, and Lanre Da Silva Ajayi amongst others with her brand at global events and shows.

She is a professional scene-stealer at events, remember the dazzling gold look she ate at the MOBO Awards 2021? or when she graced the Future Face Africa Grand Finale earlier this year. From fabulous airport fashion to devouring magazine covers, here are some of the most covetable looks Tiwa has rocked.

Savage appearing at 2022 Edition of The Future Face Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

Tiwa Savage at the MOBO Awards in Coventry, UK.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

Tiwa Savage at the 2021 Global Citizen Festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

Tiwa Savage for The New York Times 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

Savage in April By Kunbi for Tiny Desk @nprmusic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

She may be on vacation, but her style isn’t.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

Even with a casual Ath-Leisure look, she never misses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@tiwasavage)

Credits:
Stylist: @thestylecharter
Dress: @alysse.nyc

