BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Check Out all the Amazing Features From This Week

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

First things first, Happy weekend to you and to us, as well. As you already know, it’s our favourite time of the week. From letting our hair down, to partying and celebrating love, Saturdays are absolutely special.

Today, like every Saturday, we’ve brought you all the goodies from this week. Heartwarming love stories, beautiful pre-wedding and wedding photos, bridal inspos, wedding and everything love! If you missed anything, not to worry! We’ve got you covered. Click on the title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,