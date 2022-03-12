Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Check Out all the Amazing Features From This Week

It all Started With an Accidental BBM Message! Enjoy Nita & Uti's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 403

From "Brother-in-the-Lord" Zone to Soulmates! Enjoy Pamela & Uche's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Relish all the Sweetness of #GDVibes21 With Dami & Gbenga's Trad + White Wedding

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From this Week

Olivia & Chimezie Met at a Party - Now It's a Forever Love Song!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 402

From Anon to Soulmate! Enjoy Seun & David's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s a Recap of All The Beautiful Features This Week

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

First things first, Happy weekend to you and to us, as well. As you already know, it’s our favourite time of the week. From letting our hair down, to partying and celebrating love, Saturdays are absolutely special.

Today, like every Saturday, we’ve brought you all the goodies from this week. Heartwarming love stories, beautiful pre-wedding and wedding photos, bridal inspos, wedding and everything love! If you missed anything, not to worry! We’ve got you covered. Click on the title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fabulous weekend!

It’s #HappilyEverRG as Gbemi & Roma Sail into Forever!

10 Years After Meeting in Med School, Sanmi & Tobi Take it to the Aisle

Take in all the Colours of Sanmi & Tobi’s Yoruba Traditional Engagement

Nita & Uti’s Traditional Wedding is the Brightness Your Day Needs

Comfort & Safo’s Wedding Video Will Absolutely Make Your Day

Elsie & Chika Started as University Buddies – Now, It’s Been 10 Years of Marriage, 3 Kids & Pure Bliss!

Zahra & Ibrahim’s Pre-wedding Shoot Has us in Fairytale Mode!

A Mutual Friend Introduced Jennifer to Esosa, Now It’s #PJGlow22!

A Romantic Lagoon Proposal! Buki & Buks’ BN Bling Moment Will Make You Smile

Catch all the Feels of Love With This Beach Wedding – themed Shoot

This Bridal Campaign is Giving Us the Perfect Bridesmaids Squad Inspo

Osas Ighodaro is The Ice Queen in this Eclectic Bridal Shoot

This Elegant 2-in-1 Dress is Perfect For Your Civil Wedding

Come Through Flawless on Your Trad With This Igbo Beauty Look

Be a Stylish Yoruba Bride With This Alluring Beauty Look

Bring Magic to Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This BTS Video of Sharon & Donald’s Pre-wedding Shoot Will Have You Blushing

We Can’t Stop Smiling at this Couple’s #DropItChallenge Video

This Bridesmaid’s Energy Will Absolutely Make Your Day!

This Couple is Serving Some Serious Drip & We Love it!

When Your Husband is Your Photographer! Gotta Love How Nnamdi Dots on Chetanne

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

