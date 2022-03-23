Beauty
BN Beauty: Ohemaa Bonsu’s New Video shows you the Proper Way to Highlight & Contour
Beauty influencer, Ohemaa Bonsu recently released a video on her YouTube channel where she breaks down methods on how to properly contour and highlight to achieve a natural and evenly radiant finish.
The content creator and founder of Bonsu Beauty is known for creating beauty tutorial videos geared towards women of colour, thereby making her a front runner in promoting diversity and representation for black women in the beauty industry.
According to her description on her YouTube page:
For the real life baddies who love looking flawless and enhanced this is the Conceal and Contour talk through/tutorial for you, and if you are new to makeup, this was made for you.
Watch the full video below: