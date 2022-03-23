BN Beauty: Ohemaa Bonsu’s New Video shows you the Proper Way to Highlight & Contour

Beauty influencer, Ohemaa Bonsu recently released a video on her YouTube channel where she breaks down methods on how to properly contour and highlight to achieve a natural and evenly radiant finish.

The content creator and founder of Bonsu Beauty is known for creating beauty tutorial videos geared towards women of colour, thereby making her a front runner in promoting diversity and representation for black women in the beauty industry.

According to her description on her YouTube page:

For the real life baddies who love looking flawless and enhanced this is the Conceal and Contour talk through/tutorial for you, and if you are new to makeup, this was made for you.

Watch the full video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!