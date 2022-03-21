Connect with us

Inspired

Here is how Enwerem Ogochukwu is cancelling the Sterotype and Living the ‘Soft Life’ on her Own Terms

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Stella Onifade encourages Women to Keep their Head Up and Keep Trying

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Carol Okwara advices Young Women to be aware of their Strengths and also get Educated

Inspired

Woman of Guinness; Alhaja Amudalatu Arogunre advices Women to be Self-dependent and ‘Face the Business that Pays You’

Inspired

Thanks to the Oluwaseun Dania International Foundation, Children of Ijora Badia will have their NFTs Paintings on Auction

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

Fisayo Longe Is One Happy University Graduate

Inspired

Tobi Olutade of Revival & Resurrection is using Fashion to Counter Waste & Preserve Traditional African Craftsmanship

BN TV Inspired

How Nigeria's GIVO (Garbage In Value Out) & Precious Plastic are Turning Plastic Waste to Building Materials | WATCH

Inspired

Dr Loretta Balogun believes Women are Blessed with several Capacities and are Limitless

Events Inspired

2Baba commissioned a First-of-its-Kind Ultra-modern Digital & Analog Studio at Obafemi Awolowo University

Inspired

Here is how Enwerem Ogochukwu is cancelling the Sterotype and Living the ‘Soft Life’ on her Own Terms

Published

5 seconds ago

 on


“Interestingly, I never had a passion for baking. The realisation that I had bills to pay was the motivating factor for picking up baking as a skill.” Ogochukwu recalls laughing.

Enwerem Ogochukwu owns an online bakeshop called Platimun Bakery located in Anambra. The bakery provides Cakes and pastries to clients who have come to trust Ogochukwu for her skills and service excellence.

She started her business in 2018 when she felt the need to acquire a new skill and something that could sustain her. Now, Platinum Bakery provides baked goods and offers training for women who want to set up their baked goods businesses.

When asked about the stereotype of women living a “soft” life and being able to ask men for money, she said, everyone has a need; why would I want to bother someone with my own needs”?

Ogochukwu believes sacrifice is critical for anyone who wants to build a business in Nigeria today but says being determined and focused will make the best stand out.

“I cannot promise that it will be easy, but if you set your mind to it, somehow, things get better.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Learning How To Stand Out At Work

#BNWeekInReview: Relish the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Titilayo Olurin: Short Dresses, Ogling Men and Busy Bodies

Allen Dew: An Evolving Human Perspective

Ifeoma Uddoh: Why Every Woman Needs to Get their “Vex Money” Up
css.php