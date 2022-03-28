Evangelist Uche Christian is Set to Preach at 3 Crusades this Easter Season Sponsored by The Onyx House, Indianapolis | See Details

Evangelist Uche Christian, with sponsorship from the Onyx House, Indianapolis, will preach at 3 events in India and Nepal during this Easter celebrations. Thousands of people are expected to attend these meetings with many making first-time decisions for Christ.

The Onyx House of Indianapolis is sponsoring 3 major crusades in Asia. Thousands of people are expected to attend these mass evangelism events and hear the gospel preached by Evangelist Uche Christian. According to Evangelist Uche Christian: “We are expecting a harvest of souls for the Kingdom of God.”

Evangelist Uche Christian has been preaching the gospel in Asia for about a decade now and is excited about going back to Asia to share the good news for the first time after the havoc wreaked by the pandemic.

I am really looking forward to all the good that will be done in these communities. The many salvations and healings that will take place. Also, thankful for the opportunity to fellowship with other believers for the glory of God.

The meetings will be held in Chitwan, Nepal on April 10, Kanyakumari, India on April 13 and 14, and Bhawanigarh, India on April 17.

The Onyx House of Indianapolis exists to take the good news of Jesus Christ to countries around the world, inspiring people towards a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.

Find out more about this event at: https://evangelistuche.com

Sponsored Content