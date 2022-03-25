Connect with us

Promotions

Get Exclusive Look into the Audiomack IWD Event with Simi and Fave

Events Promotions

Ali Nuhu is the Latest Brand Ambassador for Checkers Custard

Promotions

Hearty Congratulations to Rema as he joins OPPO Nigeria as their Brand Ambassador

Promotions

Hurray! Treepz celebrates 1Million Bookings completed across Africa

Promotions

OPPO A96 hits the Market Today and has been described as ‘A Perfect Choice’ for Smartphone Lovers | Here’s What to Expect

Events Promotions

Pepsodent raises Awareness for World Oral Health Day Themed: ‘Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late #TalktoaDentist 

Promotions

Kehinde Akintobi shares Insights on how to Find Fulfilment in One's Career | Get the Book

Promotions

‘We all have a Role to Play in ending HIV’ says Keep it Safe and Sweet (KISS) Nigeria

Promotions

Entries Open for 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science, Literature and Literary Criticism | Apply now

Events Promotions

Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru gave PortHarcourt City a Spectacular Show at the 'Philomena' Live Stage Play | See Photos

Promotions

Get Exclusive Look into the Audiomack IWD Event with Simi and Fave

Published

4 hours ago

 on

  1. In celebration of Women’s History Month, Audiomack hosted an exclusive brunch for women in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry. The event which provided an opportunity for women in the music industry to discuss and share how they are challenging inequality and fostering inclusion within the Nigerian music scene took place recently at Gaia Africa Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the attendees were a number of notable names in the industry among them singers and songwriters, Simi & Fave; music producers, Saszy & Dunnie, radio gurus Kemi Smallz, Ada Ooh, Taymi B among others who have all demonstrated significant dominance in their career.

“This year, we at Audiomack chose to celebrate women whom we believe have made significant strides in their career and have in one way or the other impacted the growth of the music ecosystem. This is because, as women, it is important to come together to empower and motivate each other. Audiomack remains committed to leveling the playing field for female creators by giving emerging established artists equal opportunities on our platform.”, said Charlotte Bwana, Head of Media and Brand Partnerships for Audiomack Africa.

During the event, Simi was honored as the first female artist to hit over 100 million plays on Audiomack. Simi took to her Instagram page to appreciate Audiomack for the honor.

“Thanks so much to Audiomack for the honor. First female to get 100 million plays on Audiomack. I like it very much. Thank God for growth and thank God for my amazing fans for always supporting me. I had an incredible time with my amazing women at the Audiomack Women in Music Brunch yesterday”.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys

BN Book Review: Tri-Party by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php