Rise to the challenge: Xiaomi Debuts Latest 5G Additions to Redmi Note and Redmi Lineup

With the launch of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi is pushing the legacy of Redmi Note Series one step further by delivering a performance that exceeds expectations. Featuring 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge and an ultra-clear 108MP camera, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard in the segment.

As the first-ever Redmi smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G charges its 4,500mAh battery to 100% in merely 15 mins.1 Built with industry-leading dual charge pumps to deliver the blazingly fast charging speed, the device also ensures charging safety and stability with more than 40 safety features, as well as attaining TÜV Rheinland’s Safe Fast-Charge System certification.

Raising the bar for a flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G again features a 108MP primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP telemacro camera. The main camera features a Samsung HM2 sensor and dual native ISO, allowing you to capture every moment in high resolution and true-to-life details, even in low light conditions. The device also comes with a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate that makes scrolling and swiping a treat for your eyes.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G takes your mobile performance to a whole new level thanks to its energy-efficient 6nm process.

