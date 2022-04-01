Connect with us

Promotions

Triller in Partnership with Gamr is excited to announce the Launch of the First Edition of Gamr X Tournament

Promotions

Rise to the challenge: Xiaomi Debuts Latest 5G Additions to Redmi Note and Redmi Lineup

Events Promotions

KLM Celebrates 75years of Flying from Nigeria & Years of Commitment to their Nigerian Customers 🎉

Promotions

LG Electronics introduces the all New Signature OLED Rollable TV

Promotions

Here is Everything You Need to Know about the Third Season of the Nancy Isime Show!!

Promotions

You've got to Join the Sara by Wema Community! Here are 5 Reasons Why

Promotions

Start Winning with Sterling Bank Scan and Win Promo | See Details

Promotions

Get More Convenience & Usage with the New Hypo Bleach 200ml Pack

Events Promotions

OPPO Nigeria treated Guests to a Fun Party at the Launch of its New A96 Smartphone

Events Promotions

Glitz! Glam! Recognition! Catch all the Moments from the Herconomy Awards Night

Promotions

Triller in Partnership with Gamr is excited to announce the Launch of the First Edition of Gamr X Tournament

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, today announced it has partnered with esports and gaming platform Gamr to launch the first edition of Gamr X tournament. Gamers from 10 African countries will battle it out for the opportunity to compete in five popular games for the
chance to win a prize pool of $15,000.

Gamers from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya, Algeria and
South Africa will be competing across five game titles in FIFA21, Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBGM), Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. This gaming bonanza culminates in a nail-biting finale at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on April  2nd 2022 and live-streamed on Triller, where five champions will be crowned across the five-game titles.

The partnership with Gamr provides the infrastructure for seamless intercontinental engagements across the global gaming culture and supports Triller’s core vision of offering a platform for people from all walks of life to create, connect, and share. It also provides a channel for online gaming creators to reach their prime mobile-first audiences in Africa.

How to register:

As a player: Head to the Gamr website and find the qualifiers for your country. After which you can join as a player or a team. As an attendee: Head to the event’s website and click join to get your free ticket.

“This partnership is a major win for everyone, including five lucky gamers” said Strategic Partnerships
Manager for Africa, Dapo Ayo-Adeusi. The Gamr community boasts 67 000 gamers from Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Algeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia, Cote’ivoire, and Egypt – and we’re excited to be connecting them with millions of Triller users.”

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillerafrica on Instagram. Triller is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

 

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Young People, Elections & Women’s Rights

Timisola Sanya: How Do You Deal With Unforgiveness?

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya
css.php