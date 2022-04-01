Triller in Partnership with Gamr is excited to announce the Launch of the First Edition of Gamr X Tournament

Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, today announced it has partnered with esports and gaming platform Gamr to launch the first edition of Gamr X tournament. Gamers from 10 African countries will battle it out for the opportunity to compete in five popular games for the

chance to win a prize pool of $15,000.

Gamers from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya, Algeria and

South Africa will be competing across five game titles in FIFA21, Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBGM), Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. This gaming bonanza culminates in a nail-biting finale at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on April 2nd 2022 and live-streamed on Triller, where five champions will be crowned across the five-game titles.

The partnership with Gamr provides the infrastructure for seamless intercontinental engagements across the global gaming culture and supports Triller’s core vision of offering a platform for people from all walks of life to create, connect, and share. It also provides a channel for online gaming creators to reach their prime mobile-first audiences in Africa.

How to register:

As a player: Head to the Gamr website and find the qualifiers for your country. After which you can join as a player or a team. As an attendee: Head to the event’s website and click join to get your free ticket.

“This partnership is a major win for everyone, including five lucky gamers” said Strategic Partnerships

Manager for Africa, Dapo Ayo-Adeusi. The Gamr community boasts 67 000 gamers from Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Algeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia, Cote’ivoire, and Egypt – and we’re excited to be connecting them with millions of Triller users.”

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillerafrica on Instagram. Triller is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Sponsored Content