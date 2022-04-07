Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kahlana Barfield Brown (@kahlanabarfield)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheOrangeNerd (@theorangenerd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PatriciaBright (@thepatriciabright)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T E M I N I K A N (@styledbytemii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adetutu (@adecool_____)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temitope {COLOURFUL FASHION} (@stylingwithtemi)

That wraps it up for Issue 186!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue, tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle