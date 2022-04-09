HighTeaWithBNS: Everything To Know About The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month High Tea Party

Connect with us

We are excited to announce that we will be hosting an exclusive event tomorrow tagged “High Tea with BellaNaija Style” to close our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2022 activities!

Now in its second year, the BNS Women’s Month digital festival is known for celebrating women in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industry who are game-changers and trailblazers. From the in-depth #BNSConvos to the amplification of female-led business through weekly Shoutouts – simply put, the four weeks in March were dedicated to women!

This exclusive event celebrates the incredible women who made our #BNSWomensMonth22 festivities a great success to a stylish Sunday Funday with cocktails and chic conversations at a scenic location. There will also be a live performance by a Sax Queen who will serenade the guests.

During the event, there will be a discussion about the trending topic, “The Importance of Collaborating & Fostering Communal Growth”. This engaging conversation will be hosted by BellaNaija Style’s Head of Content, Mary Edoro.

Stay tuned as we bring to you all the must-see moments from this event. You can follow the event with the hashtag  #HighTeaWithBNS

 

