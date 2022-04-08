Davido’s Wave Magazine Cover Confirms His Style Maven Status

Trust Nigerian mega superstar Davido to always comes through decked up on the cover of every magazine he graces. And on Wave Magazine‘s latest cover, “Gift of Time”, Davido didn’t disappoint.

In this issue, Davido opens up to the magazine about philanthropy, creating opportunities for up and coming Nigerian talent through his record label, and the need to continue to expand Afrobeats’ global influence.

On the cover, the style star rocks a graphic print sweater by Who Decides War, featuring ripped jeans and diamond jewellery.

As for Davido’s second look, he stuns in Mia Vesper‘s blue velvet suit, which he pairs with a black turtle neck that anchors a multi-row of diamond and gold necklaces, and he finishes the look with a diamond wristwatch.

For his next look, Davido looks fantastic in an iridescent parka by South African brand Bossi, adding ripped jeans, statement jewellery, and sneakers to complete his ensemble.

Davido’s fourth and final look is one for the books. The style star paired Pierre Blanc emerald stripe shirt with matching suede pants that complemented Ferragamo dress shoes.

The feature story in this new issue is available to pre-order.

Credits

Photographer @johnjay.img

Interview @blesssingvii

Digital Tech @willazcona

Photo Assistant @zackhughes

Producer @suniihendrix

Groomer @lewinadavid

Fashion Stylist @jyotisha_

Stylist Assistant @smhstylz

Studio Location @studio__ism

Editors-in-chief @alexa.venuss @savannaahblake

Editor @patchppf

Design @li.pidge @bessiemae

