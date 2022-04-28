Hair Inspiration: A Look Back at Some of Issa Rae’s Best Hair Moments

One of the most empowering parts of natural hair is its versatility. Kinky, curly and coily-these are just a few variations of hair textures found on black women. In mainstream media, actual depictions of that range of hair types are rare.

From HBO’s Emmy-winning series Insecure to the cover of magazines and red carpets, multi-hyphenated Senegalese-American Issa Rae has worn her natural hair with pride and in styles that have provided endless inspiration for people in the natural hair community.

Braids twist outs and updos are among some of the beautiful ways she experiments with her strands. Thanks to Issa and a few select celebrities, we’re slowly getting more representation of natural hairstyles on TV, on red carpets, on covers, etc.

From a major fro inspo on the 2021 Rolling Stone cover to her elegant red-carpet-ready braided updo for Insecure’s finale premiere, below are some of the most covetable natural and protective hairstyles Issa has rocked.

Chunky Straight Back Braids on the 2021 cover of SELF Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Rembert (@jasonrembert)

Slicked-back Braided Updo 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Low braided ponytail on The 2021 Digital Cover Of Coveteur Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Major Fro Inspiration On Rolling Stone’s 2021 May Cover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

All Natural Ponytail in The 2021 New York Times Feature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @insecurehbo

Slicked-back Bun for 2020 Who What Wear Feature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @insecurehbo

Box Braids on ESSENCE’s April 2019 Cover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @insecurehbo

Crown Braids on Season 3 of Insecure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @insecurehbo

Knee-length Jumbo Braids on Paper Magazine’s 2021 April Cover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

