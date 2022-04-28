Connect with us

Hair Inspiration: A Look Back at Some of Issa Rae's Best Hair Moments

Teen Entrepreneur Boluwatife Ogunniyi Sheds Light On Her Inclusive Hair Accessories Brand in Allure Feature

Pat McGrath is Set to Launch Her First Skincare Product (PS: Naomi Campbell Is Already A Fan)

BN Beauty: Mihlali Ndamase is the Inspiration You Need To try Out The Buzz Cut!

Adeola 'Diiadem' Adeyemi Is Bold & Beautiful on the Latest Cover of Exquisite Magazine

10 Beautiful Photos Featuring Erica Nlewedim's Beautiful Smile

4 Celebrity Buzz Cuts to Inspire Your Next Haircut – You’re Welcome!

Struggling with Concealer Creasing & Pooling? Ohemaa Bonsu has the Hack for Flawless Under-Eye Makeup

Everything You Need to Know About Exfoliation, Thanks Bregha!

Makeup Tutorial: Here's how to Achieve Bomb Blue Smokey Eyes - Thanks Uche Natori

One of the most empowering parts of natural hair is its versatility. Kinky, curly and coily-these are just a few variations of hair textures found on black women. In mainstream media, actual depictions of that range of hair types are rare.

From HBO’s Emmy-winning series Insecure to the cover of magazines and red carpets, multi-hyphenated Senegalese-American Issa Rae has worn her natural hair with pride and in styles that have provided endless inspiration for people in the natural hair community.

Braids twist outs and updos are among some of the beautiful ways she experiments with her strands. Thanks to Issa and a few select celebrities, we’re slowly getting more representation of natural hairstyles on TV, on red carpets, on covers, etc.

From a major fro inspo on the 2021 Rolling Stone cover to her elegant red-carpet-ready braided updo for Insecure’s finale premiere, below are some of the most covetable natural and protective hairstyles Issa has rocked.

Chunky Straight Back Braids on the 2021 cover of  SELF Magazine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Rembert (@jasonrembert)

Slicked-back Braided Updo 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Low braided ponytail on The 2021 Digital Cover Of Coveteur Magazine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Major Fro Inspiration On Rolling Stone’s 2021 May Cover 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

All Natural Ponytail in The 2021 New York Times Feature

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @insecurehbo

Slicked-back Bun for 2020 Who What Wear Feature

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @insecurehbo

Box Braids on ESSENCE’s April 2019 Cover

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @insecurehbo

Crown Braids on Season 3 of Insecure

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @insecurehbo

Knee-length Jumbo Braids on Paper Magazine’s 2021 April Cover

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

