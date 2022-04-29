Check Out Lupita Nyong‘o’s Most Iconic Met Gala Hairstyles

The Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala is known for its out of this world outfits and boundary-pushing beauty looks. One person who has made her mark on the red carpet, solidifying her status as a fashion icon and routinely wearing looks (and hair and makeup) worth discussing and remembering is non-other than Lupita Nyong‘o, who never misses an opportunity to show off black hair in all its glory.



Lupita has redefined beauty on every red carpet she has appeared on. One of the examples? The towering, conical hairstyle she wore to the 2016 Met Gala. With the help of her go-to hairstylist Vernon François, Lupita drew upon years of African culture and history for a conversation-starting, carpet-stealing look.

Another iconic hair moment that still lives rent-free in our heads? Her gravity-defying afro at the 2021 Met Gala that showcased her natural texture at every angle.

Thus, it’s no surprise that Lupita’s red carpet glam consistently breaks the internet. And so, since the 2022 Met Gala is just a few days away, we are awaiting the daring actor’s debut in yet another head-turning ensemble and iconic beauty moment.

Be sure to tune in next week for what will surely be a feast for the eyes. Until then, keep scrolling for a look back at Lupita’s most iconic Met Gala hairstyles that we can’t stop thinking about.

2016 Met Gala: Conical Hairstyle

The world was bound to take a pause when Lupita Nyong’o showed up at the 2016 Met Gala red carpet in the world’s most epic updo — one which defied gravity and showcased the versatility of natural hair.

2019 Met Gala: Towering Afro with Five Golden Afro Picks

Lupita debuted a towering afro on the red carpet with five golden afro picks positioned throughout it. The unique thing about the style was that the picks in her hair represented not just a game-changing accessory but also black power, a sign of collective identity.

2021 Met Gala: Gravity-defying Afro

The gorgeous cloud of hair had us all spellbound. The voluminous afro was piled up high, with cloud-like swirls adding a dreamlike element to the hair. Its gravity-defying volume and swirled pieces of hair on Lupita’s forehead beautifully framed her face.

