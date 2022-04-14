Connect with us

Malta Guinness is Celebrating Ramadan with this Limited Edition of Ramadan-Branded Cans

5 mins ago

As the Month of Ramadan commences, one of Africa’s Premium Malt Drinks, Malta Guinness, has unveiled a new campaign titled Share Goodness while introducing for the second time, its Ramadan-themed Limited-Edition packs in honor of the season – something it had done in 2021.

During this holy month of Ramadan, the non-alcoholic brand will identify with Muslims around the country by giving and encouraging its teeming consumers to imbibe the culture of sharing goodness among one another. Visitation of worship centres, encouraging consumers to nominate winners of Goodness Packs and, participation in iftar gatherings are some of the activities being lined up by the brand set to take place during the fasting period.

The Brand Manager, Non-Alcoholic Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere noted that:

For Malta Guinness, Ramadan is all about sharing goodness with our consumers and encouraging them to share the goodness of the season with one another. Celebrating this season with Muslim faithfuls reinforces our position as a nourishing, non-alcoholic malt drink that provides fasting Muslims with the nourishment to face the day.

Thousands of Muslim faithfuls will be refreshed during Iftar at prominent mosques in cities such as Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan Kano, Kaduna, and Abuja, while lots of lucky consumers and families will benefit from Ramadan Goodness packages, all powered by Malta Guinness.

For more exciting details about the Limited-Edition Malta Guinness pack, follow @maltaguinessng on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

