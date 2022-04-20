See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 121

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B A S M A (@basma_k)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🧿✨- YLN (@yas_ln)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BUHLE CHIC(α) (@_om_chic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siyamthanda Ndube (@siya_weloveher)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anu (@thatcorporatechic)

css.php