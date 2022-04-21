Connect with us

Style

Doja Cat Owned #Coachella2022 with Edgy Fashion & Performances

Style

These African #BellaStylistas gave us Major Summer Style Inspo at The Revolve 2022 Festival

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 121

Style

5 Tips To Nailing Vibrant Hues This Season

Style

"Labeled With Love" - This New Collection by Katch is a Must-See

Style

A Week In Style: This is How Siyanda Bani nails the "Corporate Baddie" Style

Style

IT Fashion Girls Are Already in Love With This Kim Opara x Hertunba Collection – Here’s Why

Style

Adekunle Gold Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this GUAP Magazine Feature

Style

BN Cuisine: This Yummy Fish Taco Recipe By Chef Fregz Will Inspire Your Meal Ideas This Easter!

Scoop Style

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Family is Beyond Adorable on the New Ebony Magazine Cover

Style

Doja Cat Owned #Coachella2022 with Edgy Fashion & Performances

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After a two year break that felt like it took an eternity, Coachella is finally back and celebrities are making the desert their runway.

With the first weekend of the music festival completed, and the second weekend set to conclude this upcoming Sunday stars from the Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton and the Kardashians are pulling out all the stops to flaunt their style. Performers, including Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Megan Thee Stallion are also making a sartorial splash.

Doja Cat is one superstar that we can all agree that her performance was widely anticipated and boy oh boy did she deliver exceptionally. She also came through in the style department as she devoured and owned the entire event with her scene-stealing looks right from the airport to the very end of her entire set.

Join us as we hop on this wild and beautiful ride on Doja Cat’s Coachella fashion Journey.

Doja in stunning performance gear from top designers and collaborators including Roberto Cavalli, Swarovski & Dolce & Gabbana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @brettalannelson

Doja Cat in full OTTOLINGER 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @brettalannelson

Travel Style – Doja Cat in a full R13 look & Marc Jacobs shades

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @brettalannelson

Credits

Creative Direction & Styling: @brettalannelson @theonly.agency
Show Design: @Parkergenoway| @silenthousegroup
Visuals: @blinkstagram
Hair: @jstayready_
Makeup: @ernestocasillas
Nails: @sacciadidthat

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kehinde Egbanubi: Even Adults Are Not Immune To Peer Pressure

Mfonobong Inyang: 2000 Years Later, Many People Still Choose Barabbas

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”
css.php