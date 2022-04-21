Doja Cat Owned #Coachella2022 with Edgy Fashion & Performances

After a two year break that felt like it took an eternity, Coachella is finally back and celebrities are making the desert their runway.

With the first weekend of the music festival completed, and the second weekend set to conclude this upcoming Sunday stars from the Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton and the Kardashians are pulling out all the stops to flaunt their style. Performers, including Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Megan Thee Stallion are also making a sartorial splash.

Doja Cat is one superstar that we can all agree that her performance was widely anticipated and boy oh boy did she deliver exceptionally. She also came through in the style department as she devoured and owned the entire event with her scene-stealing looks right from the airport to the very end of her entire set.

Join us as we hop on this wild and beautiful ride on Doja Cat’s Coachella fashion Journey.

Doja in stunning performance gear from top designers and collaborators including Roberto Cavalli, Swarovski & Dolce & Gabbana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brettalannelson

Doja Cat in full OTTOLINGER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brettalannelson

Travel Style – Doja Cat in a full R13 look & Marc Jacobs shades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brettalannelson

Credits

Creative Direction & Styling: @brettalannelson | @theonly.agency

Show Design: @Parkergenoway| @silenthousegroup

Visuals: @blinkstagram

Hair: @jstayready_

Makeup: @ernestocasillas

Nails: @sacciadidthat

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle