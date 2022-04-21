Style
Doja Cat Owned #Coachella2022 with Edgy Fashion & Performances
After a two year break that felt like it took an eternity, Coachella is finally back and celebrities are making the desert their runway.
With the first weekend of the music festival completed, and the second weekend set to conclude this upcoming Sunday stars from the Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton and the Kardashians are pulling out all the stops to flaunt their style. Performers, including Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Megan Thee Stallion are also making a sartorial splash.
Doja Cat is one superstar that we can all agree that her performance was widely anticipated and boy oh boy did she deliver exceptionally. She also came through in the style department as she devoured and owned the entire event with her scene-stealing looks right from the airport to the very end of her entire set.
Join us as we hop on this wild and beautiful ride on Doja Cat’s Coachella fashion Journey.
Doja in stunning performance gear from top designers and collaborators including Roberto Cavalli, Swarovski & Dolce & Gabbana.
Doja Cat in full OTTOLINGER
Travel Style – Doja Cat in a full R13 look & Marc Jacobs shades
Credits
Creative Direction & Styling: @brettalannelson | @theonly.agency
Show Design: @Parkergenoway| @silenthousegroup
Visuals: @blinkstagram
Hair: @jstayready_
Makeup: @ernestocasillas
Nails: @sacciadidthat