These African #BellaStylistas gave us Major Summer Style Inspo at The Revolve 2022 Festival

The most popular and anticipated festival around the world, Coachella has kicked off in full swing. The popular festival takes place in the Californian desert and is a fun mix of fashion, beauty and of course music.

Every year, fashion label Revolve hosts a party. Not just any party. The party of the season. Every influencer, celeb and most notable names attend. 2022 is no different. Revolve’s event has evolved over the years, and it is now known as Revolve Festival. A mini-festival with an exclusive guest list away from the main festival.

Here, we are spotlighting two African style stars who showed up, showed out, and stood out amongst other surreal makeup looks, eccentric hairstyles and sizzling-hot looks that reigned supreme at the festival.

Amy Juliette Lefévre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Julliette Lefévre (@lefevrediary)

Digital creator and model, Amy Juliette Lefévre signed to Ford Models has captured global attention from brands big and small, for her style, her beauty, and her confidence to be unapologetically herself. This time, she stunned in a gorgeous bejewelled white bikini from Monica Hansen Beachwear paired with ripped denim short shorts. She elevated the look with pink heeled slippers, minimal gold accessories plus a soft glam look with bejewelled eyes and short tousled fringed hair.

For her second look, she appeared in a see-through lace corseted top and silk skirt by LPA pairing it with a chic white hat from Lack of Colour Hats plus a chic white side bag and striking black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Julliette Lefévre (@lefevrediary)

Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and TV personality. Though it was initially her personality that caught America’s eye on the hit television show ‘Are You The One?’, her unique sense of style and authenticity was a vehicle for building her platforms on Instagram and YouTube.

Uche came through in a dreamy pastel blue dress by Weekend Stories, partnered with long and curly ombré hair styled with flower accessories and a pair of shimmery gold earrings. Just to add other levels of effortless class, she topped it off with nude yet striking makeup as she glistened in the Californian sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHE (@unwosu)

Also, Amy and Uche were beyond adorable as they posed in a gorgeous photo spotting similar bikini prints elevated with their own unique sense of style. Amy paired her beautiful bikini set with a similar print skirt and a pretty pair of hot pink slippers whilst Uche elevated her look apar of chic slightly oversized white pants and a pair of winning strappy see-through heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHE (@unwosu)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle