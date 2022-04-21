Style
This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs
Nigerian menswear brand KochHouse, led by Nonye Nkwocha, has unveiled its latest collection tagged New Dawn.
According to the statement of the brand:
KochHouse is synonymous with simplicity and classy pieces. With our new collection, we are pushing for more eccentricity and are setting the pace and telling a whole new story.
See the collection below.
Credits
Brand: @kochhouse_
Models: @etimeffiong| @bentouitou
Photography: @ahamibeleme
Assistant: @bignamechuka
Stylist: @sir.koch