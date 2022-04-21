This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

Nigerian menswear brand KochHouse, led by Nonye Nkwocha, has unveiled its latest collection tagged New Dawn.

According to the statement of the brand:

KochHouse is synonymous with simplicity and classy pieces. With our new collection, we are pushing for more eccentricity and are setting the pace and telling a whole new story.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @kochhouse_

Models: @etimeffiong| @bentouitou

Photography: @ahamibeleme

Assistant: @bignamechuka

Stylist: @sir.koch