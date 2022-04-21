Connect with us

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

This Week's Style Stars Are Serving Gorgeous Green Looks on #BellaStylista: Issue 188

These African #BellaStylistas gave us Major Summer Style Inspo at The Revolve 2022 Festival

Doja Cat Owned #Coachella2022 with Edgy Fashion & Performances

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 121

5 Tips To Nailing Vibrant Hues This Season

"Labeled With Love" - This New Collection by Katch is a Must-See

A Week In Style: This is How Siyanda Bani nails the "Corporate Baddie" Style

IT Fashion Girls Are Already in Love With This Kim Opara x Hertunba Collection – Here’s Why

Adekunle Gold Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this GUAP Magazine Feature

Nigerian menswear brand KochHouse, led by Nonye Nkwocha, has unveiled its latest collection tagged New Dawn.

According to the statement of the brand:

KochHouse is synonymous with simplicity and classy pieces. With our new collection, we are pushing for more eccentricity and are setting the pace and telling a whole new story.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand@kochhouse_ 

Models@etimeffiong@bentouitou

Photography@ahamibeleme

Assistant@bignamechuka

Stylist: @sir.koch 

 

