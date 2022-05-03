BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Met Gala

The Met Gala returned to its original calendar position, on the first Monday in May, after a two-year break (due to the global pandemic and was moved to September in 2021).

The second part of the All-American theme is titled ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, and it honours those who have impacted American fashion in the past and the future. The event signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit and is known for its elaborate red carpet, buzzing with celebrities and fashion people.

The star-studded red carpet was beaming with fabulous looks from, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Alicia Keys, Cynthia Erivo, Chloe Bailey, SZA, Lizzo and many other glamorously styled celebrities.

Look at the photos below to see who wore what:

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

Cynthia Erivo

Ciara

Kerry Washington

The Kardashian-Jenner Clan

Precious Lee

Winnie Harlow

Chloe Bailey

SZA

Kim Kardashian

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Vanessa Hudgens

LaLa Anthony

Anitta

Shawn Mendes

Katy Perry

Janelle Monae

Camila Cabello

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Normani

Laura Harrier

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith