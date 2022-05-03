Connect with us

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Met Gala

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The Met Gala returned to its original calendar position, on the first Monday in May, after a two-year break (due to the global pandemic and was moved to September in 2021).

The second part of the All-American theme is titled ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, and it honours those who have impacted American fashion in the past and the future. The event signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit and is known for its elaborate red carpet, buzzing with celebrities and fashion people.

The star-studded red carpet was beaming with fabulous looks from, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Alicia Keys, Cynthia Erivo, Chloe Bailey, SZA, Lizzo and many other glamorously styled celebrities.

Look at the photos below to see who wore what:

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Ciara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CiaraContent (@ciaracontents)

Kerry Washington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

The Kardashian-Jenner Clan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Precious Lee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRECIOUS LEE (@preciousleexoxo)

Winnie Harlow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Chloe Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

SZA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Kim Kardashian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Lizzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Megan Thee Stallion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Nicki Minaj

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Vanessa Hudgens

LaLa Anthony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

Anitta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anitta 🎤 (@anitta)

Shawn Mendes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Katy Perry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Janelle Monae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

Camila Cabello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Normani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

Laura Harrier

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys)

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

