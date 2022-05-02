Akah Nnani Looks Absolutely Dapper on the Latest Issue of TheWill Downtown Magazine

Nigerian actor and YouTuber Akah Nnani is the cover star of TheWill Downtown Magazine‘s latest issue.

In the issue, he talks about his recent feature in the critically acclaimed Bolanle Austen-Peters produced film “The Man of God“, how it mirrors Christianity in Nigeria and much more.

Read the editor Onah Nwachukwu’s note:

In 2015 a play opened at Terra Culture, and a young man captivated the audience with his performance. With each scene that he appeared in, the emotion in his acting radiated from the stage to the audience. “Who is this guy?” I asked.

A few weeks ago, the preview for a new movie popped up on my Instagram feed with a familiar face; it was the same person from the play I had seen seven years ago, Akah Nnani @akahnnani.

I knew I had to watch the movie. And indeed, like my first encounter with his acting, I was glued from start to finish.

While there’s no denying Akah Nnani’s stellar performance as Samuel in the Netflix new hit, Man of God, Akah wasn’t always proud of his acting. He found himself constantly criticizing his work, and only seeing flaws in his portrayal of the characters he played. But this movie was different. Finally, he had found the role he had been looking for; a character that truly challenged his acting. Even Nnani who is his critic was happy with this performance; this much he expressed during the interview. “…As I mentioned before, when I see my movies, I scrutinize them over and over again… I could only see flaws upon flaws… But when I saw this film, Man of God, I was very impressed. …I was watching it at the premiere seated beside my wife, and I yelled, ‘sh-t! I dey act mehn.’ “