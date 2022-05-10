Connect with us

Promotions

Cold Stone Creamery is about to make the Month of May even more Memorable with Amazing Sweet Deals

Promotions

Paired with Moet: The New Moët & Chandon Series inspires the Art of Pairing Champagne with Food

Events Promotions

LIT! That's How to Describe the Cinco de Mayo Party hosted by Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila | Get the Scoop

Promotions

Tetra Pak  is set to Educate you this Season with a Special Campaign tagged 'Dairy Diaries' with Adeola Adeleye

Promotions

Mortein Collaborates with Shoprite to Fight against Malaria & Drive Nationwide Awareness on the Prevention 

Promotions

Welcome to 17th Avenue, a new Upscale Restaurant in the heart of Lagos

Promotions

Embark on an Enchanted Journey with Cartoon Networks New Series, We Baby Bears

Promotions

Standout Swift Story: Watch Davido Talk on Challenging the norm while Uplifting others in Martell's New Film

Events Promotions

2022 World Malaria Day: Mortein advocates for Prevention as a Critical & Cost-Effective Way to combat Malaria

Career Promotions

Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for an Outstanding Sales Manager, It could just be You | Apply Here

Promotions

Cold Stone Creamery is about to make the Month of May even more Memorable with Amazing Sweet Deals

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Yipeeee! It’s no longer news that Cold Stone Creamery introduced its yummiest best-seller Sweet Pineapple Cream &Coconut Custard Cream flavors to satisfy your sweet tooth and indulge your cravings. If you haven’t tried any of these delicious flavors, you are honestly missing out on these creamy creations. Hurry to the closest Cold Stone store and grab one today!!

Indulge sweet treats all month long at extra affordable rates as the ice cream connoisseur is maximizing its indulgence with amazing deals that you, your squad, your family, or anybody can enjoy. Starting with the Solo Deal on the 11th of May, you can enjoy a Love it cup size of your favorite ice cream flavor for just N1,000!!! This is an offer you don’t want to miss.

Also, indulge in the most anticipated Buy One Get One Free offer on May 18th and 25th where you get 2 Love it cups of mouthwatering ice cream for the price of 1. Tell a friend to save these dates and not miss out.

Cold Stone’s Runaway deal is up for grabs all day every day on the Like it cup size of tasty ice cream for N1000 only and you can also enjoy a huge 50% discount on Like it and Love it cup sizes all through the month when you order online via www.coldstonecreamery.ng. It’s surely raining sweet treats all through May.

“We don’t know other ice cream brands that gives this much sheer of love in one month”.

Get into the Cold Stone corner if you aren’t yet in the queue and don’t forget to follow them on Instagram @coldstonecreamery_nigeria, Facebook; Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria & Twitter; @coldstoneng. Turn on your notifications to never miss out on many more amazing deals.

Visit any of the Cold Stone stores near you or Order via www.coldstonecreamery.ng to partake in any of these creamy goodness served from the home of ultimate ice cream indulgence for free delivery.

Indulge today!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Dance Between Bad Public Policies and Private Business Models

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage
css.php