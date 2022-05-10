Davido Teases His Next Album’s First Single “Stand Strong”

Connect with us

Davido has shared a short clip of the first single from his next album, which is titled “Stand Strong” and will premiere on May 13, 2022.

On this track produced by Pheelz, the award-winning singer teams up with The Samples Choir, the group behind Kanye West’s Sunday Service movement.

The Samples Choir is a vocal group that can sing in many different styles, from classical to hip-hop, with Jason White as the choir director.

He posted a video to Instagram with the caption:

This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and alot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time I want to bring you into the other part of my world.

The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to STAND STRONG. I present to you, the first single off my next album.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

