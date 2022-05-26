BN Beauty: Watch Ohemaa Bonsu Recreate Nicki Minaj’s Bedazzling Met Gala Look

Beauty content creator and influencer Ohemaa Bonsu recently released a DIY tutorial of her recreating Nicki Minaj‘s breathtaking bedazzled glam at this year’s Met Gala on her YouTube channel, and the results are amazing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohemaa (@_ohemaabonsu)

Of course, with minor tweaks here and there, the Bonsu beauty founder added those to suit and compliment her skin tone, so the results are defined and unmissable.

She briefly added on her channel:

Another recreation of a red carpet Look that slappeddd….NICKI MINAJ MET GALA LOOK The First Red Carpet Recreation.

See the full video below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!