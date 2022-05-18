Connect with us

Style

BN Style Your Curves: The MaNgu of Original MaNgu Edition

Style

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 124

Style

All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week - Thanks Sade Akinosho

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Style

Every Hair & Makeup Moment Worth Seeing From The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA8 That We Can't Get Enough Of!

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

News Style

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Ifu Ennada's Jaw Dropping Ensemble

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Nancy Isime stole the Spotlight in Valdrin Sahiti

Style

BN Style Your Curves: The MaNgu of Original MaNgu Edition

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Curvy Fashion blogger MaNgu of Original MaNgu is one curvy #BellaStylista we can’t get enough of. When it comes to styling, she knows what highlights her curves and how best to emphasize them rather than hide them.

Today, this fashionista is our pick for our BN Style Your Curves feature. Although it can be difficult for curvy girls to find the right look that fits their aesthetics, MaNgu has cracked the code with her sartorial choices. She’s not afraid to rock bold colours and patterns or speak her mind about body positivity.

Keep scrolling to see some of MaNgu’s stylish looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MaNgu (@original_mangu)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Join DonateNG In Helping Nifemi Have a Better Life

Shine Begho Initiative is Commemorating Pre-eclampsia Month With a Free All-Year-Round Antenatal Care For Women

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Friendship, May Algorithm Not Put Asunder

Comet Nwosu: When People Show You Who They Are, Work With It

Mike Hunder: Is Pig Farming the Coolest Kid On the Block?
css.php