See This Week's Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 124

All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week - Thanks Sade Akinosho

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Every Hair & Makeup Moment Worth Seeing From The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA8 That We Can't Get Enough Of!

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Ifu Ennada's Jaw Dropping Ensemble

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Nancy Isime stole the Spotlight in Valdrin Sahiti

Domina by Michelle's New Collection Is An Ode To '70s Fashion

See This Week’s Uber-Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 124

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eni 👑 (@eniusman)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

