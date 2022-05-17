Style
All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week – Thanks Sade Akinosho
Hi #BellaNajarians! Once again, we have great tips to help you put your best foot forward, especially in this new year. This week, we take inspiration from London based fashion influencer and entrepreneur Sade Akinosho for her authentic sense of style.
To give you a taste of her aesthetic, we’ve collated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.
Monday
Who says you can’t rock denim on a Monday with a fly coat? Of course, opt for a lighter jacket in hotter regions.
Tuesday
Trust us, you can’t go wrong with these stunning mustard leather pants in any combo!
Wednesday
This workwear look is everything and more!
Thursday
A gorgeous off-shoulder plus denim moment for the day before the weekend.
Friday
Honestly, versatile looks like this are the best to sail effortlessly through your Fridays.
Saturdays
Got a picnic date or mall hang coming up? You can’t miss with this look.
Sunday
This look has a ‘could-not-be-more perfect for a brunch or High Tea’ theme written all over it.