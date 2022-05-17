Connect with us

Style

All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week - Thanks Sade Akinosho

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

The #AMVCA8 After Party Looks That Took the Night

Style

Every Hair & Makeup Moment Worth Seeing From The 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA8 That We Can't Get Enough Of!

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

News Style

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Ifu Ennada's Jaw Dropping Ensemble

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Nancy Isime stole the Spotlight in Valdrin Sahiti

Style

Domina by Michelle's New Collection Is An Ode To '70s Fashion

Style

The Top 30 #AMVCA Red Carpet Looks through the Years!

Style

All the Inspiration You Need for a Super Stylish Week – Thanks Sade Akinosho

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi #BellaNajarians! Once again, we have great tips to help you put your best foot forward, especially in this new year. This week, we take inspiration from London based fashion influencer and entrepreneur Sade Akinosho for her authentic sense of style.

To give you a taste of her aesthetic, we’ve collated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Who says you can’t rock denim on a Monday with a fly coat? Of course, opt for a lighter jacket in hotter regions.

Tuesday

Trust us, you can’t go wrong with these stunning mustard leather pants in any combo!

Wednesday

This workwear look is everything and more!

Thursday

                                          A gorgeous off-shoulder plus denim moment for the day before the weekend.

Friday

Honestly, versatile looks like this are the best to sail effortlessly through your Fridays.

Saturdays

Got a picnic date or mall hang coming up? You can’t miss with this look.

Sunday

This look has a ‘could-not-be-more perfect for a brunch or High Tea’ theme written all over it.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Is Pig Farming the Coolest Kid On the Block?

#BNShareYourHustle: Let Eko Market Personal Shopper Do All Your Shopping For You

Hephzibah Frances: How To Help A Friend In An Abusive Relationship

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Applying the Kaizen Principle to Become More Efficient

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…
css.php